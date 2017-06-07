Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Sweden to take steps…

Sweden to take steps to counter extremist attacks

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 8:11 am < a min read
Share

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s government and opposition lawmakers say they will take steps to counter extremist attacks, including giving more powers to police and security services and putting up physical obstacles to protect citizens.

Interior Minister Anders Ygeman of the center-left Social Democratic-led government said Wednesday at a news conference with opposition leaders that they are united “against the terrorist ideology.”

Ygeman says measures would include erecting barriers in public spaces to protect pedestrians.

On April 7, a stolen truck rammed it into a crowd in downtown Stockholm, killing five and injuring 14, an attack that authorities called an act of terrorism.

Advertisement

Ygeman says formal proposals will be drawn up soon and presented to the Riksdagen parliament, where approval is a formality because both the government and the opposition agree on measures.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Sweden to take steps…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Wyoming Army National Guardsman dons warpaint during training

Today in History

1862: US-UK treaty aims to suppress slave trade

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0086 2.80%
L 2020 25.6961 -0.0271 4.59%
L 2030 28.7462 -0.0507 6.52%
L 2040 31.0105 -0.0652 7.46%
L 2050 17.8103 -0.0434 8.30%
G Fund 15.3411 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9483 0.0323 2.57%
C Fund 33.7986 -0.0938 8.67%
S Fund 43.5889 -0.1277 4.96%
I Fund 28.3488 -0.1017 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.