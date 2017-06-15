Sports Listen

Taiwan: Beijing wants Taiwan trade offices’ names changed

By The Associated Press June 15, 2017 5:42 am < a min read
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says China has been pressuring the governments of five countries in the Middle East, Africa and South America to force the island to change the names of its unofficial representative offices.

The foreign ministry says Beijing has pressured Nigeria, Bahrain, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and Ecuador to remove “Republic of China” — Taiwan’s formal name — or “Taiwan” from Taiwan’s trade offices. None of the five is among Taiwan’s 20 remaining official allies.

It suggests Beijing is increasing the pressure on Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that Beijing claims as its territory. On Tuesday, Panama switched diplomatic relations from Taiwan to China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters Thursday that the “One China” policy was fundamental and Beijing appreciates “these nations’ way of handling issues with Taiwan.”

