Texas sheriff’s deputy, husband accused of murder leave jail

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area sheriff’s deputy and her husband accused of murder in the killing of a man during a late-night confrontation have been released from custody.

The Harris County sheriff’s office said Friday that Chauna and Terry Thompson have posted bail and that they have a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

They surrendered to authorities late Thursday after a grand jury that day handed up separate indictments against them.

The Thompsons are accused of causing the May 28 death of 24-year-old John Hernandez outside a Houston-area restaurant.

Authorities say Terry Thompson confronted an intoxicated Hernandez after seeing him urinate in public.

Chauna Thompson, who was off-duty, arrived later to help her husband subdue and restrain Hernandez.