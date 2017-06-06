The Latest: CA House contest tests Latino, Korean influence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the runoff election to fill a vacant U.S. House seat in Southern California (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

An analysis of early voting in an election to fill a vacant U.S. House seat in Southern California points to an energized turnout by Asians in a strongly Hispanic district.

The preliminary review of mail-in ballots in the 34th Congressional District by nonpartisan research firm Political Data Inc. is an encouraging sign for Robert Lee Ahn, who wants to become the first Korean-American in Congress in nearly 20 years.

The Democratic establishment’s pick is state legislator Jimmy Gomez, who is the son of Mexican immigrants.

Ahn is the son of Korean immigrants.

Half the voters in the district that runs through downtown Los Angeles are Latino. About 16 percent are Asian.

The district is considered a Hispanic stronghold.

The runoff has been influenced by racial politics.

00:06

Two Democrats are in a runoff for a vacant U.S. House seat in Southern California.

The outcome Tuesday in the 34th Congressional District could send the first Korean-American to Congress since the 1990s or a legislator backed by the Democratic establishment and supporters of Bernie Sanders.

The contest in the heavily Democratic district that runs through downtown Los Angeles has been influenced by racial politics.

Robert Lee Ahn is the son of Korean immigrants and has emerged as a favorite in the district’s bustling Koreatown neighborhood.

State legislator Jimmy Gomez is the son of Mexican immigrants in a district where half the voters are Latino.

The seat became vacant when longtime Rep. Xavier Becerra, another Democrat, stepped down after being appointed state attorney general.

A low turnout is expected.