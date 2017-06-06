Sports Listen

The Latest: Candidates face off in Ga. congressional debate

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 9:49 pm 1 min read
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the debate between candidates in the 6th Congressional District of Georgia (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Republican Karen Handel says her opponent in a nationally watched Georgia congressional race is nothing but a tool of national Democrats.

Handel mentioned House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California about a dozen times during a Tuesday debate with Jon Ossoff. The two candidates meet in a June 20 special election in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

Ossoff counters that he’s an “independent voice” and will “work with anyone” in Washington. He said it’s Handel who is the partisan rubber stamp. He points to her support for President Donald Trump’s tax policies and the GOP health care bill pending in the Senate.

The race is viewed as the latest measure of how Trump and the Republican-run Congress are faring with voters outside Washington ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

___

4 a.m.

Karen Handel wants voters in Atlanta’s northern suburbs to stick with a Republican in Congress, just like they’ve done since 1979. Democrat Jon Ossoff says Georgia’s 6th Congressional District should make a change.

The two rivals are scheduled to meet Tuesday in their first televised debate, two weeks ahead of a June 20 election that has garnered national attention and an avalanche of spending.

Atlanta’s WSB-TV will broadcast the debate at 8 p.m. EDT.

Check out Federal News Radio's latest podcasts.

The election is another test for how President Donald Trump and the Republican-run Congress are playing with voters outside Washington. Republicans already have won special House elections this spring in Kansas and Montana.

Handel and Ossoff have downplayed the national significance of their matchup.

The winner will replace Republican Tom Price, who’s now Trump’s health secretary.

