The Latest: Ex-Homeland chief feared cyberattack on election

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 10:18 am 1 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Jeh Johnson, the former secretary of homeland security, says his concerns about a cyberattack against U.S. election systems grew during the summer of 2016.

Johnson told the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday that his department developed a plan to offer cybersecurity assistance to state election officials.

In early August 2016, he says he even “floated the idea” of designating American election infrastructure as critical. That would mean election officials would get, on a priority basis, cybersecurity help.

But Johnson says secretaries of state and other chief election officials spurned his offer. They considered running elections “a sovereign and exclusive responsibility of the states” and viewed his proposal as a federal takeover.

Johnson says he moved to designate U.S. elections as critical infrastructure on the same day as the release of a declassified U.S. intelligence report that said Russian President Vladimir Putin “ordered” an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election.

___

10:00 a.m.

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is testifying at a House intelligence committee hearing as the panel presses ahead with its investigation of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Johnson served as former President Barack Obama’s homeland security chief for three years.

In prepared testimony, he described the interactions the Obama administration had with secretaries of state and local election officials about the dangers that Russian hacking posed.

In early January, Johnson designated U.S. election systems such as polling places and voter registration databases as critical infrastructure. The move was aimed at providing more federal cybersecurity assistance to state and local governments.

But election organization officials criticized the decision as an overreach that could make elections less transparent.

The Associated Press

