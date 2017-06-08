The Latest: Grand jury indicts woman in leaked secrets case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on a woman charged with leaking U.S. government secrets to a news organization (all times local):

10 a.m.

A federal grand jury has indicted a woman accused of leaking classified documents to a news organization.

The indictment filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court charges 25-year-old Reality Winner with a single count of illegally retaining and transmitting national defense information. It’s the same charge Winner was accused of when the FBI arrested her Saturday at her home in Augusta, Georgia.

The FBI says Winner was working as a government contractor last month when she copied a classified intelligence report containing top-secret information and mailed it to a reporter.

The charge against Winner carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

A judge scheduled a hearing Thursday afternoon to determine whether to allow Winner to be released from pre-trial confinement.

4:50 a.m.

The parents of a U.S. government contractor charged with leaking classified documents to a news organization insist she’s not a flight risk and should be released from jail before her trial.

Reality Winner faces a detention hearing Thursday in federal court in Augusta, Georgia, so that a judge can determine whether to grant bond for the 25-year-old woman.

Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday she fears prosecutors will try to make an example of her daughter to show that they’re not “going to tolerate leakers.”

Gary Davis said his stepdaughter isn’t a flight risk. He says she has never run away from anything and there’s no reason to hold her.