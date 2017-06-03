Sports Listen

Trending:

Getting a buyout from the EPA?Fed-focused bills on Capitol HillWhich TSP fund went into the red?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Haley says…

The Latest: Haley says Trump believes climate is changing

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 3:06 pm 2 min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and climate change (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Someone in the Trump administration has finally come forward to shed some light on President Donald Trump’s take on climate change.

Here’s what his ambassador to the United Nations says: “President Trump believes the climate is changing.”

Register now to learn how DHS and Commerce are implementing CDM strategies.
Advertisement

Nikki Haley also tells CNN’s “State of the Union” in an interview that Trump “knows that it’s changing. He knows that the U.S. has to be responsible with it, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

And her interpretation of Trump’s decision that the U.S. should no longer participate in an international agreement seeking to curb global warming?

“Just because we got out of a club doesn’t mean that we don’t care about the environment.”

Trump has been keeping quiet on this question, and aides and advisers aren’t saying what their boss’ opinion is. For years before he won the presidency, Trump had publicly bashed the idea of global warming as a “hoax” and “total con job.”

___

2:40 a.m.

The true impact of cutting EPA's budget.

Asking the White House whether President Donald Trump thinks climate change is real turns out to be a tough question.

And that’s even after Trump decided the U.S. should no longer participate in an international agreement seeking to curb global warming.

Press secretary Sean Spicer says he hasn’t had an opportunity to discuss the subject with Trump.

Top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway says the question should be put to Trump himself.

Even the Environmental Protection Agency chief, Scott Pruitt, hasn’t an answer.

For years Trump bashed global warming as a “hoax” and a “total con job.” But since his election, he has been largely silent on the issue.

Instead of attacking global warming itself, Trump now says the Paris accord is a bad deal for the United States.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Haley says…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA celebrates National Egg Day with day-old chics

Today in History

1954: Sen. Joseph McCarthy charges communists are in the CIA

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.