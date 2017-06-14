Sports Listen

The Latest: Mayor: The withdrawal of lawsuit vindicates me

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 6:31 pm 2 min read
SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on a lawsuit alleging Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused a man when he was a teenager (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray says he believes the withdrawal of a lawsuit filed against him alleging sexual abuse in the 1980s vindicates him.

The mayor made the statement at a news conference Wednesday in response to his accuser’s lawyer, Lincoln Beauregard, filing a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Beauregard also said the suit would be filed again next year.

Murray also said he was considering his options, legally and politically. His only option for seeking a new term as mayor would be as a write-in candidate, but he said he hasn’t had time to seriously consider it.

Murray dropped his re-election bid because of the lawsuit that claimed he paid Delvonn Heckard for sex multiple times. Murray said at the time it was better for the city if he didn’t run for a second term.

___

11:55 a.m.

A man who accused Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexually abusing him when he was a teenager has asked a court to dismiss the lawsuit he filed against the mayor.

In a motion filed Tuesday, Delvonn Heckard’s lawyer, Lincoln Beauregard, said Heckard feels it would be wise to complete his extensive counseling and recovery before moving forward with the case.

Beauregard said Heckard still wants to pursue the legal action but determined it would be better for the success of the lawsuit and the citizens of Seattle if the case went forward after Murray was out of office.

Murray, who has denied the allegation, dropped his re-election bid because of the lawsuit that claimed Murray paid Heckard for sex in the 1980s.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are a victim of sex abuse, but Heckard has said he wanted his name made public.

