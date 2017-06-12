The Latest: Missouri lawmakers start session on abortion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on Missouri’s special legislative session on abortion policy (all times local):

5 p.m.

Missouri lawmakers have returned to the Capitol for a special legislative session on abortion.

The session began Monday.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens says he called lawmakers back to the Capitol partly in response to a recent federal judge’s ruling that struck down some state abortion laws. The ruling invalidated requirements that doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals, and that clinics meet hospital-like standards for outpatient surgery. Greitens says he wants lawmakers to pass more abortion laws in response.

Greitens also wants lawmakers to undo a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination in the workplace and in housing based on pregnancies, abortions and other “reproductive health decisions.”

Democratic opponents and groups such as Planned Parenthood have decried the session as a waste of money and an attack on women’s reproductive rights.

3:45 p.m.

A Kansas City Democratic lawmaker is criticizing the Republican governor’s decision to call a special legislative session on abortion policy.

Before the session began Monday, state Sen. Jason Holsman slammed Gov. Eric Greitens, who has called lawmakers back to Jefferson City twice since their regular session ended in May.

Holsman said he plans to file legislation to allow Missouri residents to decide whether to keep lawmakers in Jefferson City year-round. The annual session runs from January to mid-May.

Holsman questioned whether changes to abortion law merit another special session. He called it a waste of taxpayer money.

The last session cost more than $66,000.

Greitens has said more abortion regulations are needed after a federal judge struck down some in May. Greitens also wants lawmakers to nullify a St. Louis ordinance that bans discrimination based on pregnancies or abortions.

9 a.m.

