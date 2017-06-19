Sports Listen

The Latest: New Orleans responding to Alabama mayor

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 7:20 pm 1 min read
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on a request that New Orleans donate its recently removed Confederate-related monuments to Hanceville, Alabama (all times local):

6 p.m.

The mayor’s office in New Orleans says it is preparing a response to the request that it turn over recently removed Confederate-related monuments to a city in Alabama.

Hanceville Alabama Mayor Kenneth Nail recently wrote to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to request a donation of the monuments for display in Hanceville’s Veterans Memorial Park.

In a statement Monday, the mayor’s office said it is working on a request for proposals from nonprofits and government agencies that will place the monuments in what New Orleans officials deem to be a more appropriate place than the high-profile spots they once occupied.

Landrieu proposed their removal after the 2015 slayings of nine black parishioners in South Carolina.

2 p.m.

An Alabama mayor is offering to take Confederate-related monuments recently disassembled in New Orleans.

Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail wrote to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, asking him to consider donating the monuments for display in Veterans Memorial Park in Hanceville. The town of about 3,250 people is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of Birmingham.

Nail tells The Cullman Times he’s heard nothing but positive feedback on the idea from Hanceville residents.

Landrieu’s office didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. New Orleans officials have said they will issue a formal request for proposals to host the monuments in “a more appropriate place” than the high-profile spots they once occupied.

Landrieu proposed their removal after the 2015 slayings of nine black parishioners in South Carolina.

Information from: The Cullman Times, http://www.cullmantimes.com

