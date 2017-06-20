The Latest: Lawyer: Family seeks justice in police killing

SEATTLE (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a woman by Seattle police (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

A lawyer representing relatives of a woman who was fatally shot by Seattle police says the family wants to know what happened and is dedicated to finding justice.

Attorney James Bible said Tuesday that family members are heartbroken and hurting over the death of 30-year-old Charleena Lyles, a pregnant mother of four other children.

Family members have questioned why police didn’t use a non-lethal option when they knew Lyles had been struggling with mental health issues.

Bible says the two officers knew Lyles was vulnerable when they responded after she reported a burglary Sunday at her apartment.

An audio recording released by police indicates the officers spent about two minutes calmly speaking with her before the situation escalated.

Police say Lyles confronted the officers with two kitchen knives.

Officers are heard shouting “get back!” and “we need help.” A transcript indicates that Lyles said “Get ready (expletive).”

____

10:25 a.m.

A Seattle police spokesman says two officers who shot and killed a pregnant mother were equipped with a less-lethal option but were not carrying Tasers.

Detective Patrick Michaud also said Tuesday that both officers had undergone crisis intervention training to deal with people showing signs of mental illness or other crises.

Family members have questioned why police didn’t use a non-lethal option when they knew Charleena Lyles had been struggling with mental health issues.

Michaud said officers are required to carry a less-lethal option and have a choice between a Taser, baton or pepper spray.

He said he did not know which option the officers carried at the time of Sunday’s shooting.

___

8:33 a.m.

The transcript of a Seattle Police recording of the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman by officers shows that one of them said “get back” and “Tase her” and the other officer replied: “I don’t have a Taser.”

Authorities say 30-year-old Charleena Lyles confronted the two officers Sunday with a knife when they responded to a burglary call at her apartment. Family members have questioned why police didn’t use non-lethal options when they knew Lyles had been struggling with mental health issues.

The transcript of the encounter released by police late Monday shows that one of the officers said “we need help” and they were facing “a woman with two knives.”

___

12:19 a.m.

A police audio recording has provided clues about the shooting of a pregnant woman by Seattle police.

The recording indicates the officers spent about two minutes calmly speaking with 30-year-old Charleena Lyles on Sunday about the theft of an X-box before the situation escalated.

Authorities say she then confronted officers with a knife. Officers are heard shouting “get back!” and the woman saying “do it! do it!”

Earlier on the tape, before the officers head into the apartment, they talk about the woman previously waving large metal shears, trying to prevent officers from leaving her apartment and making statements about her and her daughter turning into wolves.

Family members questioned why police didn’t use non-lethal options when they knew Lyles had been struggling with mental health issues.