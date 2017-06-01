Sports Listen

The Latest: Pakistani president condemns bombing in Kabul

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 4:24 am 1 min read
KBAUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Latest on developments in Afghanistan (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

President Mamnoon Hussain says Pakistanis are saddened over a massive terrorist attack in Kabul that killed 90 people and wounded at least 450 others.

In his speech to Parliament on Thursday, Hussain condemned Wednesday’s extremist attack in Kabul, saying the people and the government of Pakistan will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring peace in Afghanistan.

Also on Thursday, Afghan Ambassador to Islamabad, Omar Zakhilwal, vowed in a tweet that Wednesday’s “heinous and cowardly crime will fail to break the spirit and morale of our nation.” He noted the attack took place during Ramadan. A “day of fasting, worship and joy was turned into a bloody day of mourning.”

Pakistan and Afghanistan have previously blamed each other for not doing enough against terrorists on their side of border.

___

10:50 a.m.

Afghans are mourning the loss of family members, friends and colleagues a day after a massive truck bomb in the capital Kabul left at least 90 people dead and more than 450 others wounded in one of the worst extremist attacks since the drawdown of foreign forces from Afghanistan in 2014.

Scores of people waited Thursday in hospitals to hear about the status of family members and friends wounded in Wednesday’s attack.

The bomber drove into Kabul’s heavily guarded diplomatic quarter during the morning rush, leaving behind a bloody chaos and destruction. Most of the casualties were civilians, including women and children, but the dead also included Afghan security guards.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the Kabul attack.

Government News
The Associated Press

