The Latest: Polls closed in race for Mulvaney’s replacement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the race to replace Mick Mulvaney in South Carolina’s 5th District (all times local):

8 p.m.

Polls have closed in the race to replace Mick Mulvaney in South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.

Results began to trickle in Tuesday evening after voters cast ballots in the special election to fill the seat vacated by President Donald Trump’s new White House budget director.

Republican Ralph Norman and Democrat Archie Parnell are competing in the race, along with three third-party contenders.

Democrats held the seat for more than 100 years before Mulvaney’s 2010 victory. But Republicans say the area’s strong preference for Trump in the 2016 presidential election will ensure their success in this House race.

8:25 a.m.

South Carolina’s special election to determine who will succeed Mick Mulvaney in Congress has garnered far less national attention than the race in Georgia’s 6th District.

The race on Tuesday in Georgia is seen as an early test for the Trump administration.

In South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District, the contest between millionaire developer Ralph Norman and former Goldman Sachs tax adviser Archie Parnell has attracted big-name backers on both sides but nonetheless remained comparatively low-key.

Democrats held the seat for more than 100 years until Mulvaney defeated longtime incumbent John Spratt in 2010. Norman has aligned himself with Trump, while Parnell has argued he best represents the viewpoints of the sprawling district.