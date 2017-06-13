The Latest: Polls open in Virginia’s primary election

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on Virginia primary races for governor and other offices (all times local):

6 a.m.

Virginia voters have begun casting their votes in the state’s closely watched primary contests for governor that could be an early referendum on President Donald Trump.

Polls in Tuesday’s primary races are open until 7 p.m.

Advertisement

The Democratic primary contest has been a hard fought battle between Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, the state party establishment’s favorite, and insurgent candidate Tom Perriello. Both candidates have pledged fierce opposition to Trump and his policies.

On the Republican side, frontrunner Ed Gillespie, a moderate Washington insider, is trying to fend off under-funded but spirited campaigns from avid Trump supporter Corey Stewart and state Sen. Frank Wagner.

Voters are also choosing candidates for lieutenant governor and several state House seats.

___

12:15 a.m.

Voters head to the polls Tuesday in Virginia’s primary contests for governor, with the white hot Democratic contest coming down to a choice between heads and hearts.

Former congressman Tom Perriello is making the more emotional pitch, saying he’ll be a liberal crusader who will stand up both to President Donald Trump and the entrenched business interest that dominate state politics. Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam is banking on a cerebral appeal, saying he’ll also stand up to Trump but will work with state Republicans to move a progressive agenda forward.

On the Republican side, frontrunner Ed Gillespie, a moderate Washington insider, is trying to fend off under-funded but spirited campaigns from avid Trump supporter Corey Stewart and state Sen. Frank Wagner.

Polls open at 6 a.m.