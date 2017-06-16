Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Speaker Ryan…

The Latest: Speaker Ryan visits wounded lawmaker at hospital

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 12:48 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of the shooting of Republican lawmakers and others at a baseball practice this week (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has paid a visit to wounded Majority Whip Steve Scalise at the hospital.

The Friday visit announced by Ryan’s staff comes with Scalise in critical condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

The Louisiana Republican was shot in the hip Wednesday morning in the baseball practice shooting by an Illinois man with grudges against President Donald Trump and the GOP.

Scalise sustained serious injuries as the bullet traveled through his pelvis and injured internal organs. He’s been undergoing repeat surgeries.

On Thursday night Scalise was honored at the annual congressional baseball game at Nationals Stadium, where a record crowd showed up. Scalise is a member of the team and had been fielding balls at second base in preparation for the game when he was shot.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Speaker Ryan…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.