The Latest: Stocks, dollar firm ahead of Fed decision

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 4:35 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting (all times local):

4:35 a.m.

World stock markets and the dollar are firm ahead of an expected interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Germany’s DAX index is up 0.4 percent and Britain’s FTSE 100 0.1 percent. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended the day marginally lower. Some gains are expected on Wall Street later, with the futures for both the Dow and S&P 500 up 0.1 percent.

In currency markets, the dollar is up to 110.22 yen from Tuesday’s 110.04 yen. It is roughly flat against the pound, at $1.2758.

The U.S. central bank is widely predicted to nudge up its benchmark rate by a quarter point on Wednesday, to a range of 1 percent to 1.25 percent.

