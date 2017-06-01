Sports Listen

The Latest: Trump receiving updates explosion in Philippines

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 3:01 pm 1 min read
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Latest on gunshots and explosions at a mall, casino and hotel complex in the Philippines (all times local):

2:52 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump is receiving updates from his national security team about developments following an attack on a tourist resort in the Philippines.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer tweeted that “@POTUS is aware of the situation in Manila and being provided updates by his national security team.”

Witnesses say gunshots and explosions have been heard at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila’s international airport in the Philippine capital.

No word yet on whether any Americans were in the area at the time of the early Friday morning attack there.

Spicer’s tweet came as Trump prepared to announce his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate change accord.

___

2:34 a.m.

Witnesses say gunshots and explosions have been heard at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila’s international airport in the Philippine capital.

Philippine police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday after gunshots rang out at the complex, where smoke began billowing from the upper floor of the building.

Philippine policemen have not given details about the incident but have begun cordoning off the area near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

