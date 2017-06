The Latest: Sharp questions for Sessions in coming testimony

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the investigation into his campaign’s potential ties to Russia (all times local):

10 a.m.

A Democratic senator says he expects tough questions for Attorney General Jeff Sessions about his involvement in the firing of FBI Director James Comey when he testifies to Congress on Tuesday.

Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island is an ex officio member of the Senate Intelligence committee.

Reed says “there’s a real question of the propriety” of Sessions’ involvement in Comey’s dismissal, since Sessions had recused himself from the federal probe into contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign. Comey was leading that probe.

Reed says he also wants to know if Sessions had additional contacts with Russian officials during the presidential campaign that were not previously disclosed.

It is not yet known whether Session will testify to the committee in public or private.

Reed spoke on “Fox News Sunday.”

___

9:15 a.m.

The New York City federal prosecutor who expected to remain on the job when Donald Trump took office but ended up being fired says he was made uncomfortable by one-on-one interactions with the president — just like James Comey was.

Preet Bharara (buh-RAH’-ruh) tells ABC’s “This Week” that he thinks Trump was trying to “cultivate some kind of relationship” with him.

Bharara says he found it “very weird and peculiar” to be drawn into private conversations with the president.

After the election but before the inauguration, Trump asked Bharara to stay on as U.S. attorney in Manhattan when they met at Trump Tower.

Bharara says Trump called him twice before the inauguration, to “shoot the breeze.”

Trump reached out again as president, but Bharara says he refused to return the call, because he considered these contacts inappropriate. Bharara was asked for his resignation, along with other U.S. attorneys, but he refused and was fired.

Bharara says he’s not accusing Trump of pressing him on any particular case. But he says it’s discomfiting for a president to be in private communication with top prosecutors.

___

8:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump is predicting that former FBI Director James Comey’s “leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible.” Trump says on Twitter, “Totally illegal? Very ‘cowardly!'”

Trump is again challenging Comey after the ousted FBI director’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence committee last week.

While many of Trump’s Republican allies have found Comey’s testimony credible, the president has called the man he fired a liar and a “leaker.”

Comey said during his testimony that he asked a friend to release contents of the memos he’d written about his conversations with the president to a reporter. He contended that information was not classified or otherwise protected.

___

2:45 a.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has agreed to appear before the Senate Intelligence committee.

The former Alabama senator was an early supporter of Donald Trump, and Sessions’ contacts during the campaign with Russia’s ambassador to the United States have raised questions.

Back in March, Sessions stepped aside from overseeing a federal investigation into contacts between Russia and the Trump campaign after he acknowledged meeting twice last year with the Russian diplomat, Sergey Kislyak.

Sessions had told lawmakers at his confirmation hearing in January that he hadn’t met with Russians during the campaign.

Sessions has been dogged by questions about possible additional encounters with the ambassador.