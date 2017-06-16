Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Trump says…

The Latest: Trump says no one has any proof on Russia

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 8:13 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the ongoing investigations into allegations of Russia interference in the 2016 election (all times local):

8:05 a.m.

President Donald Trump says it’s “sad” that seven months of investigations and hearings into possible links between his campaign and Russia have been fruitless.

The president tweeted Friday, “After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my ‘collusion with the Russians,’ nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!”

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

His comments follow revelations that special counsel Robert Mueller is examining whether Trump obstructed justice by firing FBI Director James Comey. Mueller is now leading the investigation into whether Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump has called The Washington Post report a “phony story” and a “WITCH HUNT.” He has questioned why investigators don’t dig into the links between the Democrats and the Russian government, including his general election opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » The Latest: Trump says…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.