The Latest: Trump’s condolences to British prime minister

By The Associated Press June 3, 2017 10:54 pm 1 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s response to the London Bridge attack (all times local):

10:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is offering his condolences to British Prime Minister Theresa May after Saturday’s terror attacks in central London.

Trump praised the heroic response of police and other first responders and offered the full support of the United States government in investigating and bringing those responsible to justice.

During the attacks, a vehicle veered off the road Saturday night and mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and witnesses told of men with large knives stabbing passersby at nearby Borough Market.

The London Ambulance Service said at least 20 injured people had been taken to six hospitals, and British media said several people had been killed.

___

8 p.m.

President Donald Trump is arguing in favor of his controversial travel ban as London authorities respond to reports of a string of attacks.

London authorities are investigating reports that a vehicle has hit pedestrians on London Bridge. Two other incidents also are being reported.

Trump began tweeting about the attacks an hour or so after initial news reports. One tweet read: “We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!”

Federal courts have blocked Trump’s travel ban on six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from anywhere in the world. His administration is asking the Supreme Court to reinstate it.

Trump also tweeted a pledge of help and support for London.

