Things to know about Ohio police shooting retrial

By DAN SEWELL June 4, 2017 9:08 am < a min read
CINCINNATI (AP) — A white former police officer is being retried in Ohio on murder charges in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist. It’s one of many cases nationwide that have raised attention to how police deal with blacks.

A new judge is presiding, and the prosecution has overhauled its team since a November hung jury. But a jury again must try to decide whether Ray Tensing was justified in using deadly force.

The former University of Cincinnati officer says he feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the 2015 traffic stop.

Jurors across the country have shown a tendency to give police officers the benefit of the doubt in shooting cases.

Jury selection in Ohio resumes Monday.

