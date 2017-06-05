Sports Listen

Top-ranking US diplomat in China resigns

By MATTHEW LEE June 5, 2017 8:11 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top-ranking diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing has abruptly resigned, telling colleagues he is leaving the foreign service over disagreements with Trump administration policy.

State Department officials familiar with David Rank’s resignation said he announced his retirement Monday at a town hall meeting of embassy employees and cited President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord as a reason. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

The department confirmed Rank’s retirement, saying it was a “personal decision” but offered no details about his reasons for stepping down.

Rank was in charge at the embassy pending the arrival of the new ambassador, former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad, who was confirmed by the Senate last month.

