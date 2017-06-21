Sports Listen

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin getting married

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER June 21, 2017 1:08 pm < a min read
In addition to worrying about the deadline for raising the debt ceiling, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has another very important date to remember: his wedding this Saturday to Louise Linton.

While Treasury is keeping mum about the event, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross let the secret out while introducing Mnuchin at a conference this week in Washington. Ross said he and his wife “extend our congratulations and look forward to seeing you wed your dear fiancee, Louise Linton, on Saturday.”

Mnuchin, 54, has been engaged to Linton, a 36-year-old Scottish model and actress, since 2015. She has had small roles in a number of movies and television shows and more recently has turned to producing movies, something that Mnuchin also did before joining the Trump cabinet.

