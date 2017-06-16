Sports Listen

Trial of mother of Thai student dissident begins

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 4:50 am < a min read
BANGKOK (AP) — Testimony has begun in the trial of a prominent Thai student dissident’s mother who faces up to 15 years in prison for writing the word “yeah” in a Facebook conversation about the country’s monarchy.

Domestic worker Patnaree Chankij is accused of insulting the monarchy, a crime known as lese majeste. She has pleaded innocent, saying she was just acknowledging what the other person in the chat was saying when he criticized the monarchy.

Critics believe the real purpose of the charge is to pressure her son, Siriwit Seritiwat, who is one of the most outspoken activists against the military junta that overthrew a democratically elected government in a coup in 2014.

