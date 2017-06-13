Sports Listen

Tropical Storm Calvin lashes tourist spots in south Mexico

By The Associated Press June 13, 2017 7:56 am < a min read
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Calvin weakened as it slogged across southeastern Mexico Tuesday, its rains and high winds lashing a stretch of coast dotted with tourist beach towns.

The storm, now back to tropical depression status, was centered about 45 miles (70 kilometers) north-northeast of Puerto Angel and it was moving west-northwest at 6 mph (9 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph) 40 mph (65 kph) and additional weakening was expected as it moves across land.

Forecasters said Calvin is expected to dump 6 to 12 inches (150 to 300 millimeters) of rain across Oaxaca, Guerrero and Chiapas states, with higher isolated accumulations possible, threatening landslides and flash floods.

Oaxaca state closed schools on Monday due to potential flooding.

Tropical Storm Beatriz soaked the same area with torrential rains in early June.

Calvin is the third tropical storm of the eastern Pacific season, which began May 15.

