Sports Listen

Trending:

What's DoD buying under Mattis?IRS website getting new look10 fed-focused bills you missed
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump admin proposes seismic…

Trump admin proposes seismic surveys for Atlantic drilling

By MATTHEW DALY June 5, 2017 12:45 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is seeking public comment on a plan to use seismic air guns to find oil and gas formations deep underneath the Atlantic Ocean floor.

The air guns are so loud they can disturb, injure or even kill whales, sea turtles and other marine life. The National Marine Fisheries Service said Monday it is seeking permits under the Marine Mammal Protection Act for five companies to conduct seismic surveys in the mid-Atlantic, from Delaware to central Florida.

The Interior Department resumed its permitting process for the surveys under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump. The surveys were rejected by the Obama administration.

Environmental groups and many East Coast lawmakers complain that air-gun noise can hurt marine life and harm commercial fishing and tourism.

Download our online chat with Col. Brandon Pearce, chief information security officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump admin proposes seismic…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft launches from the Kennedy Space Center

Today in History

1933: Congress takes the US off the gold standard

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 02, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9816 0.0275 2.80%
L 2020 25.7437 0.0680 4.59%
L 2030 28.8357 0.1161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1263 0.1459 7.46%
L 2050 17.8873 0.0941 8.30%
G Fund 15.3373 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9321 0.0503 2.57%
C Fund 33.9325 0.1257 8.67%
S Fund 43.9355 0.1937 4.96%
I Fund 28.5205 0.3243 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.