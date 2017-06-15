Sports Listen

Special Program: Listen online at 7 p.m. tonight for our live broadcast of the Congressional Baseball Game.

Trump admin slows methane rules opposed by oil, gas industry

By MATTHEW DALY June 15, 2017 1:57 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is delaying two Obama-era regulations aimed at restricting harmful methane emissions from oil and gas production.

The Environmental Protection Agency says it is seeking a two-year delay for oil and gas companies to follow a new rule requiring them to monitor and reduce methane leaks from their facilities. The delay follows a 90-day pause ordered earlier this year. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said the agency is reconsidering the 2016 rule.

Meanwhile, the Interior Department is indefinitely postponing a separate regulation intended to reduce heat-trapping methane released into the atmosphere from oil and gas wells on federal lands.

A bid to overturn the rule failed unexpectedly in the Republican-led Senate last month, prompting Interior officials to promise to suspend, revise or rescind the rule.

