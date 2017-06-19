Sports Listen

Trump calls North Korea ‘brutal’ after

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 5:42 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling North Korea a “brutal regime” following the death of American college student Otto Warmbier (WARM’-beer).

Trump says, “Lot of bad things happened but at least we got him home to be with his parents.”

Warmbier was released by North Korea last week after being held for more than 17 months. He was in a coma.

His family said in a statement that “the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans” meant that “no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today.”

Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor in North Korea, convicted of subversion after he tearfully confessed he had tried to steal a propaganda banner.

