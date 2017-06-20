Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump calls Warmbier's death…

Trump calls Warmbier’s death a ‘total disgrace’

By KEN THOMAS June 20, 2017 11:38 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the death of a 22-year-old college student who was detained for nearly a year and a half in North Korea is a “total disgrace.”

The president says if Otto Warmbier had been returned home to the U.S. earlier, “I think the result would have been a lot different.”

Trump spoke briefly about Warmbier during an Oval Office meeting with the president of Ukraine.

Trump says he spoke with Warmbier’s parents and says it’s “incredible what they’ve gone through.”

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Trump adds, “he should have been brought home a long time ago.”

The college student died shortly after his return to Ohio after being held for more than 17 months.

Warmbier’s parents haven’t cited a cause of death, but “awful, torturous mistreatment” by North Korea.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump calls Warmbier's death…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Drill Team perform June 14 in Virginia

Today in History

1979: Solar-energy system installed at White House

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.0062 0.0288 2.80%
L 2020 25.7842 0.0740 4.59%
L 2030 28.8903 0.1288 6.52%
L 2040 31.1898 0.1626 7.46%
L 2050 17.9263 0.1060 8.30%
G Fund 15.3534 0.0028 0.98%
F Fund 17.9350 -0.0190 2.57%
C Fund 34.1622 0.2827 8.67%
S Fund 44.1764 0.3447 4.96%
I Fund 28.3261 0.1343 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.