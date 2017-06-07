Sports Listen

Trump, Christie center stage in race they’re not part of

By MICHAEL CATALINI June 7, 2017 12:58 am < a min read
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie won’t be on the ballot in New Jersey this fall.

But the newly minted Democratic and Republican nominees for governor and their parties are transforming one of only two statewide gubernatorial contests in the country into a race about the unpopular leaders.

Democrats nominated wealthy former Goldman Sachs executive and one-time diplomat Phil Murphy and Republicans picked Christie’s top deputy, Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAHN’-yoh), in New Jersey’s primary Tuesday.

Virginia goes to the polls next week.

Murphy and Democrats are pitching themselves as a bulwark against Trump and promising a departure from Christie.

Guadagno has to contend with the president’s and Christie’s unpopularity and already has begun contrasting herself with the twice-elected, term-limited incumbent.

