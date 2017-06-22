Sports Listen

Trump disputes Russian interference in 2016 election

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017 10:01 am < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump questions why the Obama administration didn’t try to stop Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The president’s tweet Thursday appears to cast doubt on the assessment of 17 intelligence agencies that blame Russia for election meddling.

The president tweeted: “By the way, if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 Election, it all took place during the Obama Admin. Why didn’t they stop them?”

Trump also claimed former Homeland Security chief Jeh Johnson “is latest top intelligence official to state there was no grand scheme between Trump & Russia.”

However, Johnson didn’t say that in testimony Wednesday before the House intelligence committee; Johnson said was he wasn’t aware of efforts by Trump or his campaign to collude with Russia beyond what the intelligence community already knows.

