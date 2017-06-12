Sports Listen

Trump holds cabinet meeting, promises change

By Associated Press June 12, 2017 1:37 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has chaired the first meeting of his full Cabinet, saying its members are here to “change Washington.”

Trump gathered the group Monday morning. He said Cabinet members are “working every day and we’ve been working very hard together.”

Trump welcomed Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, all of whom were more recently confirmed.

Trump said his team has been “as active as you can possibly be.”

Trump this week is highlighting efforts to bring more Americans into the economy by having them start working as apprentices. He said there “are millions of good jobs that do not require a four year degree.”

