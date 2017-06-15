Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Special Program: Listen online at 7 p.m. tonight for our live broadcast of the Congressional Baseball Game. Click the play button on our Listen Live page.

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump orders more cash,…

Trump orders more cash, industry input, for apprenticeships

By LAURIE KELLMAN June 15, 2017 11:04 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is ordering more money and new guidelines for apprenticeships meant to fill some of the 6 million unfilled jobs in the U.S.

Trump is signing an executive order to roughly double to $200 million in federal money spent on learn-to-earn programs, and change how they are designed. Instead of starting with Labor Department regulations, these apprenticeships would be largely designed by industries looking to fill specific jobs. Senior White House officials who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity say Trump will direct the Labor Department to issue broad standards for the company-designed apprenticeships.

The approach is designed to increase the number of apprenticeships and reach out to women, minorities and young people who are under-represented in the 550,000 apprenticeships that exist now.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump orders more cash,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force technical sergeant completes 100-meter swim challenge

Today in History

1846: Border established between U.S. and Canada

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9913 0.0073 2.80%
L 2020 25.7495 0.0122 4.59%
L 2030 28.8328 0.0161 6.52%
L 2040 31.1189 0.0183 7.46%
L 2050 17.8806 0.0099 8.30%
G Fund 15.3487 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9674 0.0680 2.57%
C Fund 33.9394 -0.0314 8.67%
S Fund 44.0952 -0.1800 4.96%
I Fund 28.3852 0.1530 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.