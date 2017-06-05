Sports Listen

Trump Organization to launch ‘American Ideas’ hotel chain

By The Associated Press June 5, 2017 7:11 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump Organization is launching a new mid-market hotel chain called “American Ideas.”

Donald Trump Jr. said Monday the new chain will start with three hotels in Mississippi. The president’s son says inspiration for the chain came from traveling through America during his father’s presidential campaign.

The company also says the first of dozens of hotels in another new Trump chain called Scion is under construction in Mississippi, too.

Scion is a four-star hotel chain meant to offer upscale service in U.S. cities that could not support a full-fledged Trump luxury property. Ethics experts have said the chain raises conflicts of interest issues for the White House.

