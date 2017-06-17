Sports Listen

Trending:

Lessons learned from SBA's buyoutsLatest on gov't reorgSaving for retirement? What you should know
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump rolls back some,…

Trump rolls back some, not all, changes in US-Cuba relations

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN and JOSH LEDERMAN June 17, 2017 3:38 am < a min read
Share

MIAMI (AP) — The Cuban government is rejecting what it calls President Donald Trump’s hostile rhetoric. Yet island officials say they remain willing to continue “respectful dialogue” on topics of mutual interest.

Trump issued a blistering denunciation of Cuba’s communist government on Friday. At the same time he put a hold on the detente begun by President Barack Obama and rolled back some of the commerce and travel changes instituted by his predecessor.

Diplomatic relations restored just two years ago will remain intact and the countries will maintain embassies. But Trump vowed that trade and other penalties would stay in place until a long list of prerequisites is met.

Among them are releasing political prisoners, halting what the U.S. says is abuse of dissidents, and allowing greater freedom of expression

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump rolls back some,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9774 0.0108 2.80%
L 2020 25.7102 0.0265 4.59%
L 2030 28.7615 0.0450 6.52%
L 2040 31.0272 0.0562 7.46%
L 2050 17.8203 0.0362 8.30%
G Fund 15.3506 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9540 0.0091 2.57%
C Fund 33.8795 0.0096 8.67%
S Fund 43.8317 -0.0604 4.96%
I Fund 28.1918 0.2345 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.