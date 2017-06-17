Trump rolls back some, not all, changes in US-Cuba relations

MIAMI (AP) — The Cuban government is rejecting what it calls President Donald Trump’s hostile rhetoric. Yet island officials say they remain willing to continue “respectful dialogue” on topics of mutual interest.

Trump issued a blistering denunciation of Cuba’s communist government on Friday. At the same time he put a hold on the detente begun by President Barack Obama and rolled back some of the commerce and travel changes instituted by his predecessor.

Diplomatic relations restored just two years ago will remain intact and the countries will maintain embassies. But Trump vowed that trade and other penalties would stay in place until a long list of prerequisites is met.

Among them are releasing political prisoners, halting what the U.S. says is abuse of dissidents, and allowing greater freedom of expression