Sports Listen

Trending:

Trump seeks to privatize FAANew course for VA e-health recordsOPM chips away at retirement claims
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump schedules speech during…

Trump schedules speech during Comey testimony

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 12:09 pm < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has scheduled a speech addressing religious conservatives around the same time that former FBI director James Comey is expected to testify before Congress.

The Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference announced Tuesday that the president had agreed to address the annual gathering Thursday.

Faith and Freedom spokesman Lance Lemmonds says the president is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Comey is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee beginning at 10 a.m. that day.

Advertisement

His appearance will mark Comey’s first public comments since he was abruptly fired by the president last month.

Other speakers expected to address the Faith and Freedom event are Vice President Mike Pence, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump schedules speech during…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Marines present colors in Times Square

Today in History

1756: Historical painter John Trumbull is born

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9752 -0.0064 2.80%
L 2020 25.7232 -0.0205 4.59%
L 2030 28.7969 -0.0388 6.52%
L 2040 31.0757 -0.0506 7.46%
L 2050 17.8537 -0.0336 8.30%
G Fund 15.3402 0.0029 0.98%
F Fund 17.9160 -0.0161 2.57%
C Fund 33.8924 -0.0401 8.67%
S Fund 43.7166 -0.2189 4.96%
I Fund 28.4505 -0.0700 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.