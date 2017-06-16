Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump to announce plan…

Trump to announce plan to stop cash flow to Cuban military

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN June 16, 2017 3:30 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump plans to announce a revised Cuba policy that’s aimed at stopping the flow of U.S. cash to the country’s military and security services. The policy will maintain diplomatic relations and allow U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue servicing the island.

Trump was making the announcement Friday at a Miami theater associated with Cuban exiles who oppose the island’s leadership.

The president is expected to cast the policy moves as fulfillment of a promise he made during last year’s presidential campaign to reverse then-President Barack Obama’s diplomatic re-engagement with the island after decades of estrangement.

Senior White House officials who briefed reporters on the announcement say Obama’s overtures had enriched Cuba’s military while repression increased on the island.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Trump to announce plan…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1846: Border established between U.S. and Canada

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.