Trump to host fundraiser for New Jersey ally in health care

By The Associated Press June 4, 2017 12:20 pm < a min read
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump will be hosting a fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club for the Republican lawmaker who helped revive the GOP health care overhaul.

The invitation, obtained by The Associated Press on Sunday, says the Republican president and Rep. Tom MacArthur of southern New Jersey’s 3rd District will host the June 11 event at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

The invitation suggests donations from $5,400 to $100,000.

MacArthur, who is up for re-election next year, played a central role in reviving the GOP health care legislation after an initial version collapsed under opposition from Republican moderates and conservatives.

He hosted a five-hour town hall last month, fielding intense sometimes angry questions about the legislation.

Senate Republicans are now trying to write their own version of the legislation.

