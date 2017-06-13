Sports Listen

Trump transition aide was key player in Flynn’s Turkish work

By STEPHEN BRAUN and CHAD DAY June 13, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — Several people familiar with the company headed by President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn say a former Trump transition aide played a key role in Flynn Intel Group’s work for a Turkish client. Flynn is under investigation by federal authorities in connection with that work.

Bijan Kian (BEE-Zhan KEE-on), Flynn’s former business partner, connected Flynn Intel with its Turkish client and managed much of its foreign work, according to the client and others familiar with Flynn’s company. They spoke anonymously because of the expanding investigation.

It was not clear whether Kian has been drawn into the federal investigation.

Kian joined Trump’s national security transition team after overseeing work Flynn Intel later acknowledged may have benefited Turkey’s government. Kian did not respond to requests for comment.

