Trump’s social media director admonished for political tweet

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 1:46 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House social media director Dan Scavino has been issued a warning by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel for using an official-looking Twitter account for campaign purposes.

The ethics watchdog says Scavino violated the Hatch Act, which prevents executive branch officials from using their positions to influence elections.

Scavino had urged the defeat of a Michigan congressman who helped derail efforts earlier this year to repeal and replace the Obama health care law.

He tweeted April 1 from his personal account, “@justinamash is a big liability. #TrumpTrain, defeat him in primary.”

The group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a complaint. Scavino was warned if he engages in such activity in the future, the office will consider it a “willful and knowing violation of the law.”

