Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Turkey's justice minister slams…

Turkey’s justice minister slams protest by opposition leader

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 6:50 am < a min read
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s justice minister has slammed the leader of the main opposition party for statements protesting the imprisonment of a lawmaker.

In a statement Friday, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, head of the secular Republican People’s Party, was committing a crime by “targeting, defaming and threatening” members of the judiciary.

Kilicdaroglu has said Wednesday’s 25-year sentence for parliamentarian Enis Berberoglu on espionage charges was “unjust” and alleged the judiciary was influenced by the government.

Kilicdaroglu and supporters launched a 265-mile “march for justice” Thursday from the capital to the prison where Berberoglu is being held.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Bozdag emphasized the independence of the Turkish judiciary and legal mechanisms available to appeal. He said, “Justice is sought, not on the Ankara-Istanbul highway.but in independent and impartial courts.”

.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Turkey's justice minister slams…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.