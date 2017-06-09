Sports Listen

Trending:

When will next BRAC happen?Trump's Secret Service budgetNew House Oversight chairman
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Twitter barrage puts spotlight…

Twitter barrage puts spotlight on Trump’s outspoken son

By JONATHAN LEMIRE June 9, 2017 4:17 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump surprisingly refrained from tweeting during James Comey’s testimony.

Donald Trump Jr., not surprisingly, did not. The president’s eldest son was a one-man rapid-response team during Thursday’s hearing.

His denunciations during Comey’s Senate testimony were delivered with the same force that made him an effective, if controversial, campaign surrogate and could foreshadow the political future he seems ready to embrace.

Trump Jr. has certainly been willing to go on the attack for his father before, frequently attacking the Republican’s rivals during the campaign.

Advertisement

But he declined to comment Friday about his tweets, leaving unanswered questions as to whether they were urged by the White House as it opted to outsource its Comey response to the Republican National Committee and the president’s personal lawyer.

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » Twitter barrage puts spotlight…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors update navigation charts aboard USS Wasp

Today in History

1959: US launches first nuclear-powered submarine

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9691 -0.0004 2.80%
L 2020 25.7037 -0.0007 4.59%
L 2030 28.7609 -0.0002 6.52%
L 2040 31.0306 0.0013 7.46%
L 2050 17.8249 0.0021 8.30%
G Fund 15.3430 0.0010 0.98%
F Fund 17.9090 -0.0143 2.57%
C Fund 33.8683 0.0100 8.67%
S Fund 43.9592 0.3501 4.96%
I Fund 28.2103 -0.1299 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.