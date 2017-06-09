Twitter barrage puts spotlight on Trump’s outspoken son

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump surprisingly refrained from tweeting during James Comey’s testimony.

Donald Trump Jr., not surprisingly, did not. The president’s eldest son was a one-man rapid-response team during Thursday’s hearing.

His denunciations during Comey’s Senate testimony were delivered with the same force that made him an effective, if controversial, campaign surrogate and could foreshadow the political future he seems ready to embrace.

Trump Jr. has certainly been willing to go on the attack for his father before, frequently attacking the Republican’s rivals during the campaign.

But he declined to comment Friday about his tweets, leaving unanswered questions as to whether they were urged by the White House as it opted to outsource its Comey response to the Republican National Committee and the president’s personal lawyer.