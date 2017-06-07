Sports Listen

UK Labour Party figure steps down due to illness

By The Associated Press June 7, 2017 5:17 am < a min read
LONDON (AP) — Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn says one of his most vocal supporters is stepping down temporarily because of ill health.

Corbyn said Wednesday that Diane Abbott will step down from his “shadow cabinet” because of an unspecified illness.

Abbott had missed two major campaign events the day before because of illness. She also canceled a planned appearance on a popular radio show Wednesday.

Abbott had been ridiculed by opponents after performing badly in two radio interviews. In one she said Labour would hire more police officers at a cost of 30 pounds ($39) each. She amended that with a larger but also incorrect figure.

Abbott is a longtime Corbyn ally who had served as a top adviser on policing, immigration and other matters. The election will be held Thursday.

