Sports Listen

Trending:

DoD wants 2.1 percent pay raiseTop execs leave GSABig COLA for retirees?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Government News

Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UN experts decry deteriorating…

UN experts decry deteriorating human rights in Bahrain

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 6:38 am < a min read
Share

GENEVA (AP) — U.N. human rights experts are denouncing a “sharp deterioration” in the rights situation in Bahrain, including an intensifying crackdown on opposition parties and a Shiite religious leader.

The five rights experts, who are independent but commissioned by the U.N. human rights office, said in a statement on Friday that the repression “took a new turn” in June 2016 with government moves to dissolve the main opposition party, the al-Wefaq Islamic Society.

They also noted a security forces’ operation last month in the city of Duraz used “excessive and lethal force to disperse peaceful protesters,” citing reported use of “tear gas, shotguns equipped with birdshot and lethal anti-personnel weapons.”

The experts say Bahraini authorities have resorted to “drastic measures” to curb dissent including torture, arbitrary detention, death threats and travel bans.

Sponsored Content - Download our Executive Briefing to learn how agency and industry experts are hoping to reduce insider threats.
Advertisement

Related Topics
Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Government News » UN experts decry deteriorating…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke tours national monument by canoe

Today in History

1933: FDR ends first 100 days with four finance bills to restore public confidence after market crash

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Jun 15, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.9666 -0.0247 2.80%
L 2020 25.6837 -0.0658 4.59%
L 2030 28.7165 -0.1163 6.52%
L 2040 30.9710 -0.1479 7.46%
L 2050 17.7841 -0.0965 8.30%
G Fund 15.3496 0.0009 0.98%
F Fund 17.9449 -0.0225 2.57%
C Fund 33.8699 -0.0695 8.67%
S Fund 43.8921 -0.2031 4.96%
I Fund 27.9573 -0.4279 14.31%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.