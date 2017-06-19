Sports Listen

Uncertain future in House for Senate’s Russia sanctions bill

By RICHARD LARDNER June 19, 2017 5:09 pm < a min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation that would hit Russia with economic sanctions and limit President Donald Trump’s authority to lift the penalties faces an uncertain future in the House.

The bill received nearly unanimous backing when it passed the Senate. Instead of moving for a quick vote, the Republican leadership in the House has sent the bill to the Foreign Affairs Committee for a review.

In a statement Monday, the panel’s top Democrat, congressman Eliot Engel of New York, says he’s worried the White House will attempt to weaken the bill. He’s calling for a vote by the full House without delay.

The sanctions package is aimed at rebuking Russia for meddling in the presidential election and for its destabilizing actions in Syria and Ukraine.

