Update on the latest in business:

Asian stocks mostly lower on US drop, watch for UK elections

TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks were mostly lower today following a drop on Wall Street, as investors looked toward British elections later in the week.

General elections are set for Thursday in Britain, although the campaign has paused for grief in the aftermath of Saturday’s deadly attack in the London Bridge area. The election campaign was earlier halted for three days in the wake of the May 22 concert bombing in Manchester, which killed 22 people.

On Wall Street yesterday, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,436. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 22 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,184. The Nasdaq slipped 10 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,295.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil gell but remains above $47 a barrel.

The dollar weakened against the yen and gained against the euro.

California Gov. Brown says US will stay in climate fight

BEIJING (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown predicts that President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord will prove temporary because of the urgency of the issue.

Brown told The Associated Press on the sidelines of a clean energy conference in Beijing on Tuesday that China, Europe and U.S. state governors will for now fill the gap left by the federal government’s move to abdicate leadership on the issue.

Brown said science, facts and international pressure will eventually bring the United States back into the fold in cooperative efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Brown also signed agreements with China’s central government and two provinces to collaborate on countering climate change.

Trump’s decision to leave the accord has drawn heavy criticism within the U.S. and internationally.

Trump Organization to launch ‘American Idea’ hotel chain

NEW YORK (AP) — The sons of President Donald Trump say their company is launching a new hotel chain inspired by their travels with their father’s campaign.

The Trump Organization is calling the new mid-market chain “American Idea” and said it will start with three hotels in Mississippi.

At a party at Manhattan’s Trump Tower, Donald Trump Jr. said he and his brother, Eric, got a “crash course in America” while traveling across the country with their father’s presidential campaign.

The first of dozens of hotels in another new Trump chain called “Scion” is also under construction in Mississippi. Scion is a four-star hotel chain meant to offer upscale service in U.S. cities that could not support a full-fledged Trump luxury property. Ethics experts have said the chain raises conflicts of interest issues for the White House.

The four Mississippi hotels for both chains will be owned by Chawla Hotels. The Trump Organization will get management and franchise fees for the new ventures. Chawla Hotels owns 17 hotels under various franchise names.

Apple’s HomePod speaker pumps up the volume on tech rivals

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Apple is hoping a new smart home speaker will strike a chord with music lovers — the latest test of the iPhone maker’s ability to redefine markets originally staked out by its rivals.

The moves announced Monday escalate Apple’s technological battle of wits with Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook. These giants are battling over still-emerging fields that are expected to turn into technological gold mines, much the way personal computers and smartphones became moneymaking machines in previous decades.

The “HomePod” speaker unveiled at Apple’s annual developers conference is similar to rival devices that have been released during the past two years.

New iMacs released Monday are getting better displays and graphics capabilities. Apple also introduced a new version of its business-oriented iPad Pro at an intermediate size with more storage, a better display and an improved camera.

New features coming to iPhones and iPads, meanwhile, include marginal improvements such as syncing messages to Apple servers in the cloud, saving storage space on phones and tablets. Apple also laid some groundwork for augmented reality, the projection of digital features onto real-world surroundings, by giving app developers tools for incorporating AR into their products.

The free software update for mobile devices, iOS 11, is expected in September, when Apple typically releases new iPhones.

Amazon, now Alphabet with shares at $1,000

NEW YORK (AP) — Alphabet’s stock on Monday surpassed the $1,000 mark for the first time, less than a week after Amazon’s shares reached the same milestone.

Google’s parent is among the few companies that have been reluctant to split their stock. Those splits make a company’s stock more affordable and generate brokerage fees.

But companies like online retail juggernaut Amazon and Alphabet have chosen to reward its long-term investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc., which is based in Mountain View, California, gained $7.76 to close at $1,003.88.

US to China: Free men who probed Ivanka Trump shoe maker

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department is calling for the immediate release of three labor activists who investigated a Chinese company that produced Ivanka Trump shoes in China.

The Associated Press reported the arrest and disappearance of the men last week. They worked for China Labor Watch, a New York-based nonprofit, and were investigating Huajian Group factories in the southern Chinese cities of Ganzhou and Dongguan.

The company has denied allegations of excessive overtime and low wages. It says it stopped producing Ivanka Trump shoes months ago. Her brand has declined to comment on the allegations or the arrest and disappearances.

State Department spokeswoman Alicia Edwards voiced concern Monday about reports that Chinese authorities detained Hua Haifeng and that activists Su Heng and Li Zhao are missing and presumed detained.

Edwards said labor activists have been instrumental in holding Chinese manufacturers accountable.

AP FACT CHECK: Pruitt blows smoke over coal jobs and climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s environmental chief has been trying to clear the air about why his boss is pulling out of the Paris climate accord. But an AP Fact Check finds that some of the claims he’s making are about as solid as smoke.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt made a series of television appearances over the weekend to defend Trump’s agenda on climate change and jobs.

Pruitt credited Trump with creating 50,000 coal jobs over the last seven months, including 7,000 new jobs in May. That’s wildly off, according to federal statistics.

Pruitt also misstated the terms of the Paris deal and once again refused to answer directly whether he thinks man-made carbon emissions are the primary cause of global warming.

Mexican, US legislators meet on NAFTA, security, trade

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico once jealously guarded its oil and energy industries from U.S. interference, but now U.S. legislators say they sense Mexico wants to include the energy sector in a re-negotiation of the North American Free Trade Accord.

A delegation of U.S. congressmen spoke Monday after visiting Mexican counterparts as part of the Inter-parliamentary Group.

The trade accord known as NAFTA didn’t include the energy sector when it went into effect in 1994. But Mexico has since become a major importer of U.S. natural gas and gasoline, and now apparently wants that trade brought under NAFTA. U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to re-negotiate the treaty.

J.Crew gets new CEO; Mickey Drexler still chairman

NEW YORK (AP) — The preppy retailer J.Crew, struggling amid changes in how Americans shop, has named a new CEO. Millard “Mickey” Drexler, the retail veteran who helped take the company private in 2011, will remain J.Crew’s chairman.

James Brett, the president of home decor chain West Elm, will take over as chief executive in July. He was chief merchandising officer for the trendy clothing chain Urban Outfitters before joining West Elm.

J.Crew has had difficulty adjusting to online-shopping and fast-fashion trends, and has seen poor sales for several quarters. It has cut jobs, including its high-profile creative head, Jenna Lyons.

Chinese tire company plans to build plant in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Chinese tire manufacturer plans to invest $1 billion in a South Carolina plant, further boosting the state’s status as America’s tire-producing capital.

Wanli Tire Corp. plans to build a plant in Orangeburg County employing at least 400 people, according to documents provided for a Joint Bond Review Committee meeting Tuesday. Company officials say the plant eventually will employ 1,200.

The state Department of Commerce is asking the legislative panel to approve borrowing up to $40.5 million to prepare the undisclosed site and build roads and a rail spur to it. Agency officials are not yet commenting about the plans.

Wanli is a subsidiary of Vanlead Group, which is owned by the Chinese government. Its website says Wanli Tire will invest $1 billion in two phases over eight years. Wanli would be the sixth international tire company in South Carolina.

Meat producer’s attorney: ABC reports nearly ended business

ELK POINT, S.D. (AP) — Opening statements in a more than $1 billion defamation case over ABC news reports on a South Dakota meat producer’s lean, finely textured beef product have laid out different versions of the company’s decline.

Beef Products Inc. sued ABC in 2012. The company says the television network’s coverage misled consumers into believing the product is unsafe, is not beef and isn’t nutritious. Critics dubbed the product “pink slime.”

The Argus Leader reports that BPI attorney Dan Webb said Monday that BPI’s product was used in most of the country’s ground beef, but that changed after ABC’s reports.

ABC attorney Dane Butswinkas says BPI had been losing clients over concerns about the product beforehand. He says McDonalds, Burger King and Taco Bell stopped using beef with the product before the segments debuted.