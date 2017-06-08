Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares flat as UK vote, ECB meeting loom

HONG KONG (AP) — Asian stocks benchmarks were fairly steady today as investors parsed economic data and awaited market-moving events in Europe, including Britain’s general election and a European Central Bank meeting.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.3 percent, South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.1 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite index was up less than 0.1 percent.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the Dow gained 0.2 percent to 21,174. The S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent to close at 2,433. And the Nasdaq added 0.4 percent to 6,297.

THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic events scheduled for today

WASHINGTON (AP) — In today’s economic reports, the Labor Department will release weekly jobless claims.

A week ago, the government said more people had sought U.S. unemployment benefits, the second straight week of increases, though levels remained historically low.

Also today, Freddie Mac will release weekly mortgage rates.

Last week, long-term U.S. mortgage rates were flat to slightly lower as the key 30-year rate marked a new low for the year.

CONSUMER BORROWING

Consumers increased borrowing by smallest amount since 2011

WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers increased their borrowing at the slowest pace in April than they have in almost six years. Credit card spending growth slowed, while borrowing gains for school and autos also cooled.

The Federal Reserve reports that total consumer borrowing rose $8.2 billion, or 2.6 percent, to $3.8 trillion. It was the smallest percentage increase since borrowing declined 3.5 percent in August 2011.

The category that includes student and auto loans increased $6.7 billion, or 2.9 percent — also the smallest increase in that category since August 2011.

Credit card borrowing increased $1.5 billion, or 1.8 percent.

Consumer borrowing is closely watched by economists to determine consumers’ willingness to take on more debt to support their spending. Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.

INVESTING FOR IMPACT

Big firms join race for investors looking to make an impact

NEW YORK (AP) — If you haven’t heard of impact investing yet, just wait.

It’s one of the hottest areas in investing, and the industry is racing to offer more opportunities for people to put their money into investments that deliver a positive impact on the world, along with positive returns. Think: projects and stocks of companies that are providing clean water or looking to prevent disease.

This formerly niche corner of investing has become increasingly mainstream, partly because it offers a tantalizing opportunity to target millennial customers. Big-name players are getting involved, such as Morgan Stanley and Andreessen Horowitz.

The stakes are high.

Sustainable, responsible and impact investing accounted for $8.7 trillion last year, or $1 of every $5 under professional management, according to US SIF, a trade group. That’s up 33 percent in two years, and it far outpaces the 5 percent growth for U.S.-registered investment companies overall.

SMALL TALK-CLIMATE ACCORD

Small businesses in clean energy sector still hope for best

NEW YORK (AP) — Small business owners who install solar panels or help customers use clean energy don’t seem fazed by President Donald Trump’s plan to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord.

They’re confident in two trends they see: A growing awareness and concern about the environment, and a desire by consumers and businesses to lower their energy costs.

Trump said he was putting U.S. interests ahead of international priorities in leaving the agreement that would, among other things, require the U.S. and other countries to report greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. is the world’s second-emitter of carbon after China, and carbon is one of the gases that scientists cite as a key factor in global warming.

Many of the nation’s largest companies opposed Trump’s move, and some have already committed to reducing emissions and are spending billions to do it.

SKOREA-CORRUPTION-SAMSUNG

S. Korea’s ex-health minister guilty of swaying Samsung vote

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A court has convicted South Korea’s former health minister of pressuring the country’s pension fund to support a merger of two Samsung companies.

The merger was crucial in Samsung’s father-to-son leadership succession but faced opposition from U.S. hedge fund Elliott Associates and other minority shareholders. Support from the National Pension Service was crucial to ensure shareholder approval.

The Seoul Central District Court said Thursday that Moon Hyung-pyo, the former health chief who oversaw the National Pension Service, was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison. He was found guilty of abusing power to sway the pension fund’s vote on the 2015 merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries.

The ruling is among the first on key players in the corruption scandals that ensnared the country’s ousted president and Samsung’s heir.

CHINA-US-CLIMATE

In Beijing, Perry promotes US-China clean energy cooperation

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry says America and China have “extraordinary opportunities” to work together on clean energy, amid global criticism of President Donald Trump’s decision last week to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement.

In a meeting Thursday with Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli on the sidelines of a clean energy conference in Beijing, Perry cited liquefied natural gas, nuclear energy and carbon capture as areas where the two countries can cooperate.

In Japan on Monday, Perry said he hoped China will step forward to be a “real leader” on climate issues, while rejecting criticism that the United States is backing down.

Trump’s decision sparked speculation that he is creating a leadership void that could be filled by China, the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gasses.

CHINA-TRADE

China’s trade growth rebounds in May

BEIJING (AP) — China’s trade growth rebounded at least temporarily in May in a possible positive sign for global demand and the Chinese economy.

Customs data shows exports rose by a better-than-expected 8.7 percent over a year earlier, up from April’s 8 percent growth. Imports gained 14.8 percent, up from the previous month’s 11.9 percent.

Forecasters say the strength in Chinese demand for imports is unlikely to last as Beijing tightens credit controls in an effort to reduce the risks of surging debt.

FINANCIAL COUNSELORS

Talking money with the hospital trying to treat you

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Many people hit with a terrifying medical diagnosis like cancer also have to deal with another worry: whether the care will bankrupt them. Shrinking insurance coverage and soaring treatment costs can swamp patients with piles of bills.

To help ease money worries, hospitals and other care providers are using financial counselors to guide patients and, in some cases, arrange for financial help.

Financial counselors can tell patients about help they didn’t know existed or coax them into accepting assistance they might be reluctant to request on their own. But they also work for the hospital or medical group doing the billing, so patients should seek a second opinion before making a big financial decision.

AFRICA-CONFLICT MINERALS

Violence warned over U.S. dropping conflict minerals rule

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Congolese civic groups, rights groups and U.S. senators warn that increased violence and corruption could be the result of a recent decision by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC has opted not to enforce a rule requiring American companies to report their use of conflict minerals in central Africa, a hub of resources worth trillions of dollars.

Supporters say the rule has been successful in ensuring that minerals don’t benefit armed rebel groups blamed for human rights abuses.

FILM-CLEAN VERSION

Mixed reaction to Sony’s clean edits of ‘Ghostbusters,’ more

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Imagine watching “Step Brothers” with the whole family. You might be able to now.

Sony Pictures on Tuesday unveiled their Clean Version initiative, which makes available the less violent, salacious and profane broadcast television and airplane edits of certain movies when you purchase the regular title on a streaming service.

Clean versions are available now for 24 films including “Step Brothers,” ”Ghostbusters” and “White House Down.”

Third party services like ClearPlay and VidAngel have been in the business of cleaning up movies for years, although their unauthorized edits have also been the target of lawsuits from studios.

Not everyone was a fan of the Sony announcement, including Seth Rogen who tweeted his dismay Tuesday. Rogen’s raunchy “Sausage Party” is a Sony film. A clean edit is not available for that.