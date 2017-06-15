Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares fall after Fed rate hike, tracking Wall St lead

TOKYO (AP) — Shares fell in Asia today after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates, as expected. Lower oil prices took a toll on energy-related shares across the region and property developers led the decline in Hong Kong.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index is down 0.2 percent, South Korea’s Kospi has dropped 0.6 percent and Hang Seng in Hong Kong is down 1.0 percent.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the third time since December, something investors had widely expected based on the Fed’s recent statements. Fed leaders suggested they still expect to raise rates again later in the year.

ECONOMY-THE DAY AHEAD

Major business and economic reports scheduled for today

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Labor Department reports today on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.

Also, the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo releases its June index of builder sentiment and Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

There are two reports from the Federal Reserve due out today.

The Fed reports on U.S. industrial production for May and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases its June survey of manufacturers in the Empire State.

The Treasury Department also releases international money flows data for April.

AIRLINES-DELAYS

More flight delays, cancellations and complaints on airlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Canceled and delayed flights are rising on the nation’s leading airlines, and so are consumer complaints.

That’s according to new figures released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The rate of canceled flights nearly doubled to 1.6 percent in April compared to the same month in 2016. Delta Air Lines accounted for nearly half the cancellations — it was crippled for days by a one-day storm in Atlanta.

About 78.5 percent of flights arrived within 14 minutes of schedule, down from the 84.5 percent on-time rate in April 2016.

Complaints rose 70 percent, although only a tiny fraction of the millions of travelers lodged a protest.

April was also the month in which a passenger was dragged from a full United Express flight to make room for crew members.

CHINA-EMIRATES

China fines Emirates after plane flew at wrong height

BEIJING (AP) — China’s civil aviation authority says it has fined Dubai-based airline Emirates and barred it from adding new routes in China over the next six months after two of its flights were cited for unsafe operations.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement Wednesday that the flights occurred on April 17 and May 18 over the city of Urumqi in China’s western Xinjiang region.

It said in the first instance an Emirates plane flew at the wrong height, and in the second a plane temporarily lost contact with air traffic control.

It has imposed a fine of 29,000 RMB ($4,300) on the Middle East’s largest airline.

Emirates didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

OIL PIPELINE

Judge: Redo part of analysis for Dakota Access pipeline

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge has handed a lifeline to efforts to block the Dakota Access pipeline.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Wednesday that the Army Corps of Engineers didn’t adequately consider the possible impacts of an oil spill where the pipeline passes under Lake Oahe (oh-AH’-hey), a wide area of the Missouri River, in North Dakota.

Boasberg says the Army must redo its environmental analysis in certain sections and he’ll consider later whether the pipeline must halt operations in the meantime.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe, which has led opposition to the pipeline, called it a “significant victory.”

A spokeswoman for Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, the pipeline’s developer, didn’t immediately respond to messages.

KUSHNER-TAX BREAK

Kushner Cos. pulls request for tax break in New Jersey city

NEW YORK (AP) — The real estate firm owned by the family of Jared Kushner has withdrawn a request for a big tax break for one its buildings in Jersey City, New Jersey, the latest setback for the company in the area.

Jersey City spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill says the Kushner Cos. sent a letter withdrawing its application for a 30-year break from city taxes for a planned two-tower project in the struggling Journal Square section of the city. Opponents of the tax breaks marched downtown earlier this year and the city’s mayor recently came out against the Kushner request.

Jared Kushner was CEO of the family company before stepping down to become a senior adviser to his father-in-law, President Donald Trump.

WALL STREET EXEC ARREST

Judge rejects evidence in case against Wall Street executive

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has tossed out evidence seized from the home and business of a Wall Street executive, saying the government “was grossly negligent” in its searches.

The ruling late Tuesday by Judge Alison Nathan was a blow to the government’s criminal case against financier Benjamin Wey. The executive was arrested in 2015 on conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud charges.

The founder and president of New York Global Group, an investment consulting firm, has pleaded not guilty. His trial is scheduled for October.

Prosecutors say Wey made tens of millions of dollars by manipulating the stock prices of companies in which he gained a secret financial.

In her ruling, Nathan said the government enforced “sweepingly broad” search warrants that were not properly supported.

A government spokeswoman declined comment.

OLDER WORKERS-DISCRIMINATION

Experts: Uphill fight against age-related job discrimination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Aging experts and advocates are telling a government commission that age-related discrimination in the workplace still exists 50 years after the enactment of legislation designed to prevent it.

Laurie McCann, senior attorney for the AARP Foundation Litigation, says the law “should not be treated as a second-class civil rights statute.” She is urging the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to be more aggressive in pursuing age discrimination cases.

The EEOC’s acting chair, Victoria Lipnic, is pledging to do so, to ensure that job opportunities are based on ability not age.

During Wednesday’s meeting, EEOC commissioners listened to McCann and other experts and asked questions about discrimination and possible solutions.

The agency receives about 20,000 age discrimination complaints a year. Lipnic says women are more likely to file complaints than men.

ARKANSAS-HERBICIDE

Arkansas farmers sue over crop damage blamed on herbicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A group of Arkansas farmers have filed a class-action lawsuit against the makers of the herbicide dicamba that they blame for damaging their crops.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Jonesboro, Arkansas, against Monsanto Co. and BASF Corp. In a statement, plaintiffs’ attorney Phillip Duncan says his clients seek unspecified damages for damage to crops, fruits and trees that weren’t dicamba-resistant.

He also said dicamba also damaged crops in other states throughout the 2016 growing season, including in Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Messages to Monsanto and BASF were not returned.

RED SNAPPER SEASON

Feds: 39-day weekends-only recreational red snapper season

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Commerce Department says recreational anglers in the Gulf of Mexico will have 39 more days to fish federal waters for red snapper, a popular catch that’s still recovering from nearly disastrous overfishing.

Gulf state officials praised the decision to reopen the federal season off Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida for three-day weekends through Labor Day, plus three holidays.

However, an environmental group and a charter captains’ association estimate that anglers will take nearly triple their allocated quota of the sport and panfish under the plan, potentially canceling next year’s recreational season entirely.

A three-day anglers’ season that started June 1 had been set because anglers went over last year’s quota.