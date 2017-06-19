Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Resurgent tech stocks lift US indexes to records

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes climbed again to record heights on today, led by technology companies. They followed the lead of European markets, which jumped after French election results raised expectations for more pro-business economic reforms.

At 1:16 p.m. Eastern Time, the Dow was up 126 points at 21,510.

The S&P 500 went up 18 points, to 2,452.

And the Nasdaq was up 79 points at 6,231.

SUPREME COURT-DRUG LAWSUIT

High court sides with drugmaker in Plavix lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says hundreds of out-state-residents can’t sue drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. in California state court over adverse reactions to the blood thinner Plavix.

The justices ruled 8-1 today that there was not a strong enough connection between the claims against the drugmaker and the company’s ties to the state.

The ruling is a win for Bristol-Myers Squibb and other companies that want to avoid lawsuits in state courts seen as more favorable to plaintiffs.

The case involved 575 non-California residents who joined 86 California residents in suing the New Jersey-based company.

California’s highest court ruled 4-3 that all the cases could move ahead in state court even if the specific claims were not connected to California because the company did other business in the state.

SUPREME COURT-OFFENSIVE TRADEMARKS

Justices say law on offensive trademarks is unconstitutional

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says the government can’t refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive.

The ruling today is a win for an Asian-American rock band called the Slants and it gives a major boost to the Washington Redskins in their separate legal fight over the team name.

The justices said part of a law that bars the government from registering disparaging trademarks violates free speech rights.

NEW TREASURER

Jovita Carranza sworn in as 44th US Treasurer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jovita Carranza has been sworn in as the 44th Treasurer of the United States and the 16th woman to hold the job.

As Treasurer, Carranza will oversee the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, which produces the nation’s paper currency, and the Bureau of the Mint, which producers U.S. coins.

Both Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Carranza will have their signatures on the nation’s currency. The first bills featuring both names are expected to go into circulation later this year.

Carranza started at United Parcel Service as a night-shift box handler in the 1970s and worked her way up to be the president of international operations at UPS in Latin America. After leaving UPS, she served as a deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration in the George W. Bush administration.

FRANCE-QATAR

Qatar Airways CEO warns of ‘lasting wound’

PARIS (AP) — The CEO of Qatar Airways says the blockade imposed on his country by Gulf neighbors “will leave a lasting wound.”

Akbar Al Baker (al BAH’-kur), who’s attending the Paris Air Show today says, “People will not forget.”

Al Baker says he expects that President Donald Trump will intervene “to make sure that this blockade is lifted soonest.”

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar this month and blocked air, sea and land traffic with Qatar over its support for Islamist groups and ties with Iran.

UPS-PEAK FEE

UPS adds new fee up to $1 for holiday-season deliveries

ATLANTA (AP) — UPS is adding a new charge of under $1 for shipments to residential customers during peak delivery periods in November and December.

United Parcel Service Inc. says it will add 27 cents for residential deliveries from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2 and Dec. 17-23. UPS will add a fee of between 81 cents and 97 cents to overnight, second- or third-day deliveries for residential deliveries Dec. 17-23.

It will also add new fees for oversized packages from Nov. 19 through Dec. 23 on top of regular surcharges and a peak surcharge on some international air-shipping routes.

During peak shipping season the Atlanta company adds airplane and truck cargo capacity, often at higher short-term rates, and hires additional seasonal employees.

CALKINS NEWSPAPERS SOLD

Calkins selling 6 newspapers near Philadelphia, Pittsburgh

LEVITTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Family-owned Calkins Media is selling its six daily newspapers in the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh suburbs.

The company says that GateHouse Media is acquiring the Bucks County Courier Times, The Intelligencer, the Beaver County Times and the Ellwood City Ledger, all in Pennsylvania, and the Burlington County Times in New Jersey. A parent of GateHouse says the deal is worth $17.5 million.

Calkins says a sixth property, the (Uniontown) Herald-Standard, is being purchased by Wheeling, West Virginia-based Ogden Newspapers. Terms of that deal weren’t announced.

Pittsford, New York-based GateHouse is one of the nation’s largest media companies, with 130 dailies before the acquisition.

The deals are expected to close June 30.

Calkins board member Stan Ellis says the sole reason for the sale was “the economics in running a paper in today’s world.”

IMMIGRANT FARMWORKERS ARRESTED

2 immigrant farmworkers arrested after Ben & Jerry’s march

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — Two immigrant dairy farmworkers have been arrested on immigration charges after marching to the Ben & Jerry’s factory in Vermont to call for better pay and living conditions on farms that provide milk for the ice cream maker.

The Vermont Department of Corrections says the two men (Yesenia Hernández-Ramos and Esau Peche-Ventura) from Mexico are being held. The group Migrant Justice says they were arrested Saturday night while returning to the farm where they live and work in Franklin County.

Migrant Justice is planning a rally today outside the ICE office in St. Albans.

The group says four group leaders have been arrested by immigration authorities in the past year and have been released after public pressure.